President Biden’s visit to Michigan met with protests

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLNS) — President Biden’s visit to Dearborn has been scheduled for weeks, with the intention of touting his infrastructure bill and stressing the importance of moving toward electric vehicles.

What he didn’t know then, is that violence in the Middle East would be part of the backdrop of his appearance.

More than one-thousand pro-Palestinian supporters rallied outside the Dearborn Police Station — one of three protests going on across the largest Arab-American community in the country — as the President toured the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center just three miles up the road.

“The President is down the street right now, down in the south end of Dearborn…they have shut down the whole south end so nobody could get close to him, so nobody could let him know how we feel,” said Amer Zahr, President of New Generation Palestine. “Joe Biden is going to hear us today one way or the other.”

Violence in Israel and Gaza is as high as its been in years. Hamas has launched more than 3,000 rockets at Israel in teh past 10 days, killing at least 10 people including women and a 5-year-old boy.

At least 213 Palestinians have died from Israeli air strikes — dozens of them children — and more than 25,000 people are now without a home.

Tuesday, the President specifically mentioned Michigan Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib while on his tour at the Ford plant — saying he prays for her family living in the West Bank.

That wasn’t enough for those rallying in Dearborn.

“This same democratic president and party came into our community and said please we will work on him, we will change him,” Zahr said. “They asked us to save democracy from Donald Trump and now we’re asking everybody to save Palestine from Joe Biden.”

The President did express support for a cease fire on Monday and U.S. diplomats are working to bring both sides together. But for now, the fighting continues.