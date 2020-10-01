President Jimmy Carter turns 96

(WLNS) — It’s a special day for former President Jimmy Carter. It’s his 96th birthday.

It’s just the latest milestone for Mr. Carter, who’s the longest-living president ever.
Ever since leaving office, he has been very active in helping others, especially when it comes to Habitat for Humanity.
He even helped build homes after his 90th birthday.
President Carter was expected to celebrate today at his home in Georgia, with his wife of 74-years, Rosalynn Carter.

