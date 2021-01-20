President Joe Biden, VP Harris Twitter accounts now active

Joe Biden hugs Brayden Harrington at a campaign stop in Gilford, N.H. on Feb. 10, 2020. Harrington, who will be part of a primetime inaugural special, has a book coming out this summer. His picture story “Brayden Speaks Up” will be released Aug. 10. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (WLNS)— Twitter was a staple method of communication for former President Donald Trump, but it remains to be seen if Twitter will be used as much during the Biden Administration.

Folks — This will be the account for my official duties as President. At 12:01 PM on January 20th, it will become @POTUS. Until then, I'll be using @JoeBiden. And while you're here, follow @FLOTUSBiden @SenKamalaHarris @SecondGentleman and @Transition46. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 15, 2021

President Biden’s account is officially active, tweeting out this message today.

In the days leading up to the inauguration, and following events at the Capitol on January 6th, Twitter suspended President Trump’s account, accusing him of making fraudulent claims.

The account for Vice President Kamala Harris can be found @VP.

An account was also set up for First Lady Jill Biden, under the username @FLOTUS. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff can be found @SecondGentleman.

You can also follow the @WhiteHouse for updates on the administration.