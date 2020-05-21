President Trump approves Michigan Emergency Declaration

President Donald Trump talks to reporters before departing the White House for a trip to Michigan, Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — President Donald Trump declared that an emergency exists in the State of Michigan due to severe storms and flooding in Midland on May 16.

He has ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions.

On Wednesday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer asked President Trump for approval to declare a State of Emergency in Michigan.



The President’s action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to coordinate all disaster relief efforts caused by the emergency on the local population, and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures, authorized under Title V of the Stafford Act, to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen the severity of the flooding in Midland County.



Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency. Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.



Pete Gaynor, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named James K. Joseph as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in the affected areas.