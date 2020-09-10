President Trump calls former Governor Rick Snyder a failure after endorsing Biden

President Donald J. Trump said on Twitter called out former governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder after Snyder endorsed Democratic Presidential candidate, Joe Biden.

Former Governor Snyder wrote in a recent Detroit Free Press op-ed that “President Trump lacks a moral compass. He ignores the truth.”

The failed former Governor of Michigan, RINO Rick Snyder, who was responsible for the Flint Water Disaster (and I let him know it!), is now endorsing Sleepy Joe Biden, who doesn’t have a clue! Snyder, whose political career was ruined by Flint, hurt a lot of people in Michigan… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2020