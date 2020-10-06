President Trump continues to recover from COVID-19 at the White House

WASHINGTON (WLNS) — The president’s diagnosis hasn’t changed his stance on COVID relief.

This afternoon, he tweeted that he has told administration officials to end negotiations with congress on another coronavirus stimulus package until after the election after he says Nancy Pelosi wasn’t willing to compromise.



A senior administration official tells CBS News the White House is exploring options to allow the president to address the nation as soon as today.

President Trump’s doctor released a memo saying his vital signs are stable and he’s reporting no symptoms.

White House communications director Alyssa Farrah on Fox News said, “The president’s improving dramatically and quickly. But listen, we understand he’s not out of the woods. He’s continuing to be monitored by his doctor and medical team here.”

CBS News has learned that several senior military leaders will quarantine — after coming into contact with the vice commandant of the coast guard, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

this includes the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, General Mark Milley.

The president downplayed the coronavirus as less lethal than the flu in a tweet. twitter flagged it as “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information.”

The President also says he is looking forward to participating in next week’s Presidential Debate in Miami, Florida.