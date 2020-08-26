President Trump ordered testing to slow down, CDC recommendations for COVID-19 testing change in response

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Two months after President Donald Trump announced he wanted testing to slow down, the Centers for Disease Control has changed course and revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing.

“It’s coming from the top down,” a federal health official said of the new directive from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told CNN.

The previous guidelines stated, “Testing is recommended for all close contacts of persons with SARS-CoV-2 infection. Because of the potential for asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, it is important that contacts of individuals with SARS-CoV-2 infection be quickly identified and tested.”

On Monday, August 24, those guidelines were updated to read: “You do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one.”

The CDC has not made comments to any major media and news outlet regarding the changes.

In a statement to CNN, Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir said: “This Guidance has been updated to reflect current evidence and best public health practices, and to further emphasize using CDC-approved prevention strategies to protect yourself, your family, and the most vulnerable of all ages.”

Giroir said in the call that the updated CDC guidelines were written by multiple authors, adding that he, Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, worked on the updated guidelines.

Giroir said the focus was to do more “appropriate” testing, not “less” testing, and said, “it cannot be interpreted that we are inhibiting local public health.”But the new directive also lines up with a trend in policy and rhetoric from the White House. President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested the US should do less testing.

Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious disease specialist and associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine, said on CNN Newsroom on Wednesday that the CDC has not provided evidence to explain the changes.

“I mean, the evidence that I’m aware of as of today is that close to 40% of the cases of the infections are asymptomatic and asymptomatic people transmit the infection,” Del Rio said.

“So, not testing — I mean, if you have been in contact with somebody for a few minutes, that’s okay. But if you have been in contact for 50 minutes and that people doesn’t have a mask, I think you need to be tested regardless if you have symptoms or not. We know especially young people going into the house and then transmit inside the household. So, the guidelines baffle me and I really don’t understand them.”