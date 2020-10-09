President Trump responds to plot of Governor Whitmer’s kidnapping

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump holds his mask after removing it from his face as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House in Washington from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. He announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Trump responded on Twitter Thursday night following the announcement that thirteen militia men plotted to kidnap Governor Whitmer and target other Michigan government officials.

Governor Whitmer of Michigan has done a terrible job. She locked down her state for everyone, except her husband’s boating activities. The Federal Government provided tremendous help to the Great People of Michigan. My Justice Department and Federal Law Enforcement announced… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

…today that they foiled a dangerous plot against the Governor of Michigan. Rather than say thank you, she calls me a White Supremacist—while Biden and Democrats refuse to condemn Antifa, Anarchists, Looters and Mobs that burn down Democrat run cities… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2020

In a live address to the public regarding the plot of her kidnapping, Whitmer criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger and giving comfort to those who spread, hatred, fear and division.” She said Trump’s words inspired extremists, including the phrase, “LIBERATE Michigan.”

“Hate groups heard the president’s words not as a rebuke, but as a rallying cry,” Whitmer said. “When our leaders speak, their words matter. They carry weight. When our leaders meet, encourage or fraternize with domestic terrorists, they legitimize their actions and they are complicit. When they stoke and contribute to hate speech, they are complicit.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany today released a statement opposing Whitmer’s remarks.

“President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate,” she said. “Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

You can watch Whitmer’s response to the plot against her below.