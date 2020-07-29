President Trump signs pipeline permits after delivering remarks at Midland oil rig

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) — President Donald Trump will visit the Permian Basin Wednesday for a campaign fundraiser in Odessa, followed by a tour of an oil rig at Double Eagle Energy.

White House officials said the president will be delivering remarks to members of the energy industry at the oil rig.

The oil and gas industry, like many others, took a tough hit when the COVID-19 pandemic brought travel to a halt. White House officials said Tuesday President Trump will be discussing reductions in regulations, incentives for private investors and improvements to infrastructures during Wednesday’s event.

The visit comes at a time when President Trump is trying to secure the Texas vote. Recent polls show President Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden within single digits of each other, some even showing Biden pulling ahead.