President Trump takes aim at Michigan SOS on Twitter

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS)— President Trump shared thoughts on Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today, criticizing mistakes made on some absentee ballots for the November election.

…egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it. This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike! https://t.co/m1LLdk7Cc4 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 17, 2020

The ballots the President is referencing were going to Michigan residents overseas and listed Trump’s Republican running mate as Jeremy Cohen, who is the Libertarian Party candidate for vice president.

The Secretary of State’s office said it was a temporary error, and the issues was immediately corrected.

In his tweet, the President says:

“Everybody is totally confused by their egregious behavior, which is just the way they want it. This was not a mistake, it was done illegally and on purpose. We want Mike!”

Secretary of State Benson’s office responded, saying: