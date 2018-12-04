President Trump task force investing to improve Michigan water

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Courtesy of USA Today

Copyright by WLNS - All rights reserved Courtesy of USA Today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) -- -

The USDA is investing $1.2 billion to help rebuild and improve rural water infrastructure for 936,000 rural Americans living in 46 states.

“Michigan residents are rightly concerned about ensuring water quality,” said USDA Rural Development State Director for Michigan Jason Allen. “These projects continue USDA’s historic investments in the health and future well-being of our rural communities.”

Rural Michigan received more than $59 million in funding that will benefit more than 7,000 Michigan Residents.

The City of Manistique, in Schoolcraft County, will use about a $1.6 million loan and nearly $5 million grant to continue needed improvements to its sewer system.

Manistique will also use a $638,000 loan and nearly $2 million grant to improve its distribution system, which is approximately 70-100 years old.

The City of Bessemer, in Gogebic County, will use over $2. 6 million loan and nearly $8 million grant to improve its water system, much of which dates to the early 1900s and uses lead-joined cast iron pipe. The project will replace approximately six miles of water main, valves, and hydrants.

Bessemer will also use a nearly $2.7 million loan and over $8 million grant to update its sewer system. The project will replace approximately six miles of sewer main.

Oceana County will use a nearly $24 million loan to construct a sewer collection and treatment system in the Silver Lake area of Golden Township, which is located along the eastern side of Silver Lake State Park. The treatment facility will have two lagoons, a chemical feed, and a trickling sand bed filtration area.

The Lakewood Wastewater Authority, which serves communities in Ionia and Barry counties, will use a nearly $5 million loan for another phase of sewer improvements.

The Village of Baroda, in Berrien County, will use over a $500,000 loan for the water system improvement portion of the overall streetscape, sewer, and water improvement project.

Increasing investments in rural infrastructure was a key recommendation of the Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity established by President Donald J. Trump in 2017