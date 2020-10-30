President Trump to hold rally in Waterford Township today

***The president’s speech is scheduled to start at 1 PM, watch here live on wlns.com***

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– President Trump is holding a campaign rally in Waterford Township today, his second event in Michigan this week.

Today’s rally comes just days before millions will hit the polls, to cast their ballot in the November Election. So far more than 2.6 million people in Michigan have already voted by mail, with millions more having requested a ballot already.

If it wasn’t clear the road to the White House runs through Michigan, in addition to President Trump’s visits to Michigan on Tuesday and today, Vice President Mike Pence also came to Michigan on Wednesday, and tomorrow, President Barrack Obama will join Joe Biden for campaign events in Flint and Detroit.

While details are not yet known, reports say President Trump will also make a Sunday stop in Sterling Heights and hold a Monday rally in Grand Rapids.

Stay with 6 News, we’ll continue to be here for you both on air and online, before, during, and until the last vote is counted in November.