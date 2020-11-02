President Trump to spend night before election in Grand Rapids

*****You can watch the President’s speech here live on wlns.com*****
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)— President Donald Trump will make his final campaign stop before election day, in Grand Rapids tonight.
The President isn’t scheduled to speak until 10:30 PM. He will first make another stop in Traverse City.
The move appears to be an ode to his 2016 campaign, when he also made a final push for the battleground state, delivering remarks to thousands, into the early hours of election day itself.
Michigan is a battleground state offering up 16 electoral votes to the winning candidate. Those votes President Trump won four years ago, when he beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
A recent poll conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by EPIC MRA shows, that with just hours before the election, the president trails his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, 48% to 41%.
That poll was released Sunday morning, and the margin of error is 4%.
Both presidential candidates have made it very clear the road to the White House runs through Michigan, making a number of visits over the last several days. President Trump held rallies Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday; while Joe Biden spent the day here with President Obama on Saturday.
Today Biden plans to round out his campaigning in other key states, like Pennsylvania and Ohio.
