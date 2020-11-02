President Trump to spend night before election in Grand Rapids

President Donald Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One upon departure Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., as he departs for campaign rallies in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



*****You can watch the President’s speech here live on wlns.com*****

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS)— President Donald Trump will make his final campaign stop before election day, in Grand Rapids tonight.

The President isn’t scheduled to speak until 10:30 PM. He will first make another stop in Traverse City.

The move appears to be an ode to his 2016 campaign, when he also made a final push for the battleground state, delivering remarks to thousands, into the early hours of election day itself.

Michigan is a battleground state offering up 16 electoral votes to the winning candidate. Those votes President Trump won four years ago, when he beat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

A recent poll conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by EPIC MRA shows, that with just hours before the election, the president trails his opponent former Vice President Joe Biden, 48% to 41%.

That poll was released Sunday morning, and the margin of error is 4%.

Both presidential candidates have made it very clear the road to the White House runs through Michigan, making a number of visits over the last several days. President Trump held rallies Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday; while Joe Biden spent the day here with President Obama on Saturday.

Today Biden plans to round out his campaigning in other key states, like Pennsylvania and Ohio.

Remember 6 News and wlns.com are your local election headquarters, we’ll be here for you before, during, and until the final votes are counted.