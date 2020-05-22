President Trump visits Ford plant in Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WLNS)– President Donald Trump visited the Ford plant in Ypsilanti today.

The president got to see first hand how ventilators and personal protection equipment is made at the plant.

“In our nations war against the invisible enemy, the hardworking patriots here today answered the call to serve, you proved that the American worker is built Ford and built Ford tough,” said President Trump.

President Trump did show off a mask that he had in his hand and says he did wear it.

“I had one on before, I wore one in this back area, but I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” said the president.

President Trump did make it a point to talk about the devastation in Midland. He did sign a federal emergency declaration for Midland County.

“Americans are praying for central Michigan, we’re going to take care of your problem, the governor and I had a great conversation this morning, and at the appropriate time, I will go and see the area that we’ll be fixing,” said President Trump.

Earlier this week, the president took to Twitter and called out Michigan’s Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, for sending out absentee ballot applications. President Trump says voting by mail could lead to voter fraud.

“Who knows whose signing it, who knows if it’s getting to your house, who knows if they don’t pirate, you know they pirate these applications, they print new voting forms, and then they send them around and people sign them, or one person signs them with different pens, and a different signature every time, obviously there’s going to be fraud, we’re not babies,” President Trump said.

Benson was later mentioned in the 6 News at 11 o’clock show with this to say about voting by mail.

The president also mentioned that he has been speaking with the CDC about guidelines for churches.

“I want the churches open. The people want the churches open,” said President Trump.