President Trump’s campaign website hacked as part of a scam

(WLNS) – Late Tuesday night, President Trump’s campaign website was the target of a cyber attack from an unknown hacker.

For a brief period of time, the website displayed anti-Trump messages and the hacker used the FBI and Department of Justice’s photos to make it look like the website was seized by the U.S. government.

According to CBS, whoever posted the message claimed to have compromised devices belonging to Trump and his relatives.

The hacker claims he has information that discredits the President and is asking for money to be deposited into one of two cryptocurrency accounts.

The first of which says “yes share the data” and the other saying “no, do not share the data”.

In the same CBS report, Trump Campaign spokesperson Tim Murtaugh says there was no exposure to any sensitive data and the situation is still under investigation.