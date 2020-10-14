Presidential Poll: Biden maintains lead over Trump in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Joe Biden maintains a 10 point lead over Donald Trump with 20 days to go until the 2020 Presidential Election.

That’s according to a poll of 600 Michigan voters conducted for WLNS-TV and its partner stations by the Lansing-based firm EPIC MRA. The margin of error is 4%.

The poll shows the Democrat and former vice president with the support of 51% of those asked. The incumbent Republican president got 41%.

These numbers are both slightly up from our September poll where Joe Biden received the support of 48% of those asked while President Trump got 40% support.

Just 30% of those asked thought the country was headed in the “right direction” – while 59% say America is on the “wrong track”.

Michigan is one of the key battleground states in this election.

Trump won the Great Lakes state by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016. Whoever wins Michigan in November will get 16 electoral votes.

The poll was conducted between October 8th and 12th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.