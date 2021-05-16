Press conference to highlight the past eight weeks of vaccines at Ford Field

FILE – In this March 19, 2021, file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination site in Kansas City, Mo. The COVID-19 infections among the New York Yankees team and staff underscore that coronavirus infections are possible even after vaccination. One player, three coaches and four staff members have tested positive since Sunday, May 9, 2021. All eight were vaccinated in April or March. Only one developed any symptoms. No vaccine works 100% of the time, so sometimes vaccinated people get infected or even sick. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—A virtual press conference will be held on Monday, May 17, 2021 to honor the final day of operations at the Ford Field vaccine clinic.

Ford Field is Michigan’s largest on-site COVID-19 vaccine clinic and opened in March.

The clinic operates from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week under the federal government’s vaccination pilot program. The site is managed by the state of Michigan with support from FEMA, Wayne County, the city of Detroit, Ford Field, Meijer, Henry Ford Health System, the Protect Michigan Commission, and the Detroit Lions.

The Protect Michigan Commission will release results from a new statewide survey during the press conference on how Michigan residents feel about COVID-19 vaccines.

If you would like to access the event it will be streamed on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Facebook Page at 10:30 a.m.