LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Flu season might be over in Michigan, but the swine flu may have made an appearance in certain counties.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Lapeer and Oakland County health departments, identified a presumptive positive case of influenza A H3 variant in a Lapeer County resident who was an exhibitor at the Oakland County Fair, said MDHHS in a statement on Wednesday.

The Oakland County Fair was July 7-16, in Davisburg.

A respiratory specimen will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmatory testing.

Although it’s rare, flu viruses can spread from pigs to people. It probably happens primarily through droplets when infected pigs cough and sneeze, said MDHHS.

Oakland County Health Division has been reaching out to people who exhibited swine at the fair, along with family members who visited the swine barns, to identify any illness in people who could have been exposed to infected pigs.

“Visitors of the Oakland County Fair should monitor for flu-like symptoms: fever, respiratory symptoms like cough and runny nose, and body aches, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “If you believe you may have the flu, contact your health care provider and stay home until you have recovered.”

Symptoms are similar to those of regular seasonal flu viruses.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from the illness:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Don’t eat or drink anything while inside livestock barns or show rings.

Do not take toys, pacifiers, cups, baby bottles, strollers or such items into pig areas.

If you are at high risk of serious flu complications, avoid pigs and swine barns.

Avoid contact with pigs if you have flu-like symptoms. Wait seven days after your illness started, or until you’ve been without fever for 24 hours.

Get an annual flu vaccine.

The time period from exposure to illness in variant influenza is similar to the time period for seasonal influenza — up to 10 days, but usually in three days.

Early treatments are most effect in influenza A H3 virus infection.