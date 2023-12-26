As millions of people prepare for the drive home after the holidays, the price of gas in Michigan is on the rise, but still under the national average. This comes after 13 straight weeks of falling prices, according to the experts at gasbuddy.com.

In Lansing, prices increased by half a cent, and the average price was sitting below $3 a gallon ($2.96). That’s still better than the national average, which rose by almost 3 cents, and reached an average of $3.07 a gallon.

Experts who track the oil and gas industry say the change in prices is primarily due to the recent attacks in the Red Sea carried out on behalf of Iran by Houthi rebels in Yemen. In recent weeks the United States has organized a naval task force with multiple nations to help guard these vessels as they traverse the dangerous but vital waterways.

These same experts said that the effects from these are temporary, and we could see prices fall again before the start of the new year.

“For now, the price of gasoline has already jumped, but could ease slightly this week ahead of the New Year,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “For now, I’m optimistic that we may still have a chance of seeing the first $2.99 national average since 2021 sometime before spring arrives… Hopefully, motorists will be able to celebrate a New Year with good news at the pump!”