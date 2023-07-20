CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) — A church in Charlotte is asking for help finding the people responsible destroying its Pride flag.

The church says it’s just the latest in a string of vandalism it has faced recently.

“Everyone is welcome. You’re who you’re we love you. We have a saying you’re welcome wherever you’re on life’s journey,” said Amy Frost, a member at large for the First Congregational Church.

Since 2020, the First Congregational Church has been spreading messages of love and support to the LGBTQ+ community.

But whenever the church hangs up a Pride flag, someone always messes with it.

“We also have yard signs for women’s rights; Black Lives Matter; those have been stolen too. This flag that has been out here has probably been stolen four or five times. A couple weeks ago it was ripped down and left in the bushes,” Frost said.

The flag was destroyed again Monday night. The church does have security cameras but the act wasn’t caught on camera.

“We put up another one. This time it was secured a little more tightly, so it was shredded in pieces. It’s not OK to steal peoples stuff; to ruin people stuff. Come meet us come talk to us or stop tearing things down,” Frost said.

Frost says every time it happens the community support has been great — making it clear the hate and vandalism isn’t welcome.

“More and more people are offering support each time it happens, so when you tear it down you’re not making it worse, you’re making it better,” Frost said.

“No one wants to see hate or vandalism happen, and we will just replace the flag,” said Mary Kohmuench, vice president of council at the First Congregational Church.

Now the church is installing more security cameras around the property, which will be watched 24/7.

“First of all, we are not pushing our beliefs on anybody. You can be who you want to be. But we will always stand up for people to be safe and loved,” Frost said.

The church says if the person who did this is reading this, the church wants you to know one thing.

“You’re welcome come get to know us. Talk to us; find out what we are all about before you judge,” Kohmuench said.

If anybody has information about the flag vandalism, you may contact the Charlotte Police Department at (517) 543-1552.