Pride in Lansing celebrates pride month virtually

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Pride in Lansing, was planned to be Saturday, but an event that attracts thousands of people is now being celebrated online due to Covid-19.

“It’s really sad to you know not have that one day of the year where we all get to get together and really get to celebrate,” said co-chair for Michigan Pride, Ricci Stollsteimer.

Just because it’s canceled, doesn’t mean there can’t be celebrations.

“We are encouraging people to decorate their cars, decorate themselves, decorate their porches and post pictures on social media,” said Stollsteimer, “I also encourage people to share their stories, their coming out stories, or when they went to pride and posting them to our Michigan Pride Facebook page.”

Stollsteimer says pride is more than a feeling of community.

“We’re continuously you know fighting for our rights still even to this day and that’s what we’re celebrating each year is how far we’ve come and how far we can go,” said Stollsteimer.

She added that the current police brutality protests relate to the Stonewall protest that called for equality to the LGBTQ+ community.

“With everything that’s going on in our country with the racism and the Covid, wit the police brutality I mean that really it’s really remarkable how it brings it right back to stonewall,” said Stollsteimer.

The health of the community has to come first though.

“We also have to protect our community and we have at risk community, and getting 6,000 people together in a space is not safe,” said Stollsteimer.