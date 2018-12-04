Priest: Need for food great, especially this time of year Video

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) -- - As we count down to our day of giving on Thursday, this week, we're taking a look at hunger in our communities.

It's a need Father Bill Lugger has seen all 22 years he's served at St. Casimir Church in Lansing, and one he says is especially prevalent this time of year.

"We don't go a day that somebody doesn't call us in need for food of some kind. Especially once the weather turns cold, we get more calls for that," he said. "It just seems like within the last, maybe even six or seven years that I've been here, it seems like the uptick has been greater, and greater, and greater for those in need."

To put that in perspective, Lugger says the mobile food pantry the church hosts four times a year serves between 400 and 500 families. They also do a Second Sunday meal where they feed another 60 to 100 people. The reason for the greater need is, in part, the economic divide.

"There's been such a greater division between poverty and the rich. The poor get poorer, and the rich get richer," Lugger said.

St. Casimir church is also home to the Southside Community Kitchen. Four days a week, volunteers provide a hot meal for anyone who shows up. They also serve twice a week at Galilee Baptist Church on Reo road. Organizers say it not only offers food, but a sense of community.

"People need to be with other people," Joanne Boss, Volunteer Coordinator with Southside Community Kitchen said. "Some people that come here live on the streets, some people live in their cars, some people have a home."

But Boss says ultimately where they live doesn't matter.

"We serve a well-balanced meal. everyone is served with dignity," she said.

If you want to get involved and help someone in need, Lugger says it can be as simple as watching for specials when you shop for your own needs.

"You see sales at the grocery stores and it says buy one, get one free, take the item. Drop it off at a food bank, or your church, or your synagogue, or your temple, whatever it is, and help somebody out," he said. "If you don't need five products for $5, buy them for 5 bucks. Keep the ones you need, and give the ones away and help somebody that's really in need."

If you would like to give back this holiday season, we here at WLNS are hosting our annual Day of Giving this Thursday, December 6. The event will benefit the Food Bank of Greater Lansing and the Food bank of South Central Michigan. You can drop off donations of non-perishable food at our studios in Lansing or at the Consumers Energy headquarters in Jackson.