LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Tuesday is primary election day, and it’s a big one for Republicans as they will choose who they want to challenge Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the fall.

Clerks are working around the clock to make sure everything goes smoothly.

“Touching base with clerks, precinct workers, making sure we have good cell phone numbers for everybody and ready to go,” Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said.

Election officials in East Lansing said they’re pretty active, too.

“We’re very busy in the East Lansing City Clerk’s office this season in 2022,” East Lansing City Clerk Jennifer Shuster said. “Voters are engaged more than ever now.”

Officials are reminding everyone to head to the state of Michigan’s voting website to see a sample ballot before heading to the polls.

“I think it’s very important for voters to be educated before they head out to the polls on election day, so viewing that sample ballot is very helpful. Especially when this is a primary, they’re also going to want to be engaged with those ballot marking instructions,” Shuster said.

That means voters can’t split their ticket or cross over with their votes in the partisan section columns.

Byrum said absentee voting has tremendously increased.

“So, Michigan now, we have no-reason absentee voting. And more and more individuals are choosing to vote absentee which is safe and secure,” Byrum said.

She’s urging voters to hand-return their ballots as soon as possible.

“Individuals who have an absentee ballot, they can turn it over at the polling location and be issued a new precinct ballot,” the Ingham County Clerk said. “Or they can take it to their clerk’s office and give it to their local clerk, but ballots must be in the possession of the local clerk by the time polls close 8 p.m. on election day.”

The polls open statewide at 7 a.m. and election officials tell 6 News if you wanted to register to vote or update your voter registration, just bring your proof of residency and you can go through your local clerk’s office until the polls close on election day.