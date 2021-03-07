Prisoners donate $2,000 to educate Flint-area jail inmates

COLDWATER, Mich. (AP) — Men at a prison in southern Michigan have donated $2,000 to an education program for inmates at a Flint-area jail.

The Genesee County jail offers an education and job-skills program called IGNITE. The goal is to prepare inmates for work, life skills and other opportunities when they leave the jail in weeks or months.

Prisoners 125 miles away at the Lakeland prison in Coldwater collected $2,000, Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

"This had to go all the way up to the director of the Michigan Department of Corrections in order for this to happen. … When you educate people and give them a shot, they believe there's hope," Swanson said Wednesday.

Nearly 400 people in the Genesee County jail are currently enrolled in IGNITE, said Capt. Jason Gould.

The program soon will expand eligibility to former jail inmates who can attend classes at a Flint church, MLive.com reported. IGNITE stands for inmate growth naturally and intentionally through education.