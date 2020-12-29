Private schools win decision over tax dollars for safety

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Supreme Court deadlocked on a case involving public money being given to private schools in order to fulfill health and safety orders across the state.

That means it will affirm a Court of Appeals decision from 2018 that ruled public spending on private schools is constitutional.

That decision says a Michigan law allowing reimbursement of private schools is constitutional as long as the money is for state-mandated requirements and not the actual education.

This all stems from a budget from former Governor Rick Snyder.

The decision was a rare split because Justice Elizabeth Clement did not participate due to her status as the former Chief Legal Counsel for former Governor Rick Snyder.