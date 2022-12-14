LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Supporters of Proposal 3, which would enshrine reproductive rights in the Michigan constitution, met at the state Capitol on Wednesday to celebrate the proposal being enacted into law.

The coalition members who passed Prop 3 took a victory lap, celebrating what they called reproductive freedom for every woman in the state.

The drive to legalize abortion in Michigan started almost the moment that former Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg died.

The governor says her team knew that it was only a matter of time before the conservative U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, and plans in Michigan to combat it were formed.

Pro-choice groups launched a statewide petition drive, and for the first time, over 700,000 signatures were gathered to put the issue on the statewide ballot.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

On election day, after both sides spent over $50 million on advertising, a majority of voters decided the old 1931 state law would be replaced with one that restores the Roe v. Wade rights that the high court took away.

“All Michiganders are living in a state where they can not only make their own health care decisions but they can create a life and they can thrive in our state,” said Nicole Stallworth with Michigan Planned Parenthood.

The governor signed a directive assuring that every state department will correctly implement this new law.

Even with the passage of Prop 3, there could still be legal challenges from the anti-abortion side in the new year, and perhaps legislation will be needed to continue its implementation.