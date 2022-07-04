LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A group of pro-choice protesters blocked the 4th of July Parade from proceeding in Lansing.

Hundreds of rally attendees stood with signs on the capitol lawn, sharing speeches and voicing their support for abortion access.

Once the 4th of July parade started, a small group of protesters stepped in front of the parade, preventing it from proceeding.

After a 10-15 minute standstill, the parade was rerouted behind the capitol.

Protestors followed.

One rally attendee told 6 News that instead of watching a parade, she would rather advocate for change.

“I think it’s necessary, I think that people need to be here to show that they support women and people with uteruses. And I think that unless stuff like this happens, nothings gonna change. And we need action,” said protester Madison Kearly.

