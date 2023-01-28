LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Hundreds of pro-life supporters met on the Capitol lawn for the ‘Michigan Roe V. Wade Memorial March’.

It’s been seven months since Roe V. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, but after November’s election abortion rights are protected here in Michigan.

Many pro-life advocates are working to change that.

“Being pro-life is about extending human rights to all humans. I consider this to be the worst human rights violation of our time, maybe ever. It’s just about being consistent and standing up for rights now that are being most violated,” said pro-life activist Grace Marks, a college student living in Michigan, originally from New York.

According to pro-life supporters, today’s goal was to “renew their commitment to protecting life.”

“Abortion is the greatest sin, to God. God has actually told different people who have went to Heaven, those after-death experiences where they went to Heaven, and God has told him that he’s going to send them back to Earth. God has told them that abortion grieves him more than anything,” said Karen Rottinghaus, coordinator of the St. Patrick Catholic Parish ‘Respect Life Ministry’.

Saturday’s march included organizations like Pro-life Michigan, Huron County Right to Life and Citizens For a Pro-life Society.

“This is the issue I’ve always cared about most. I’ve always been pro-life. A lot of pro-choice people just have never met a pro-life person, and [they] have an idea of what a pro-life person is, and often times, isn’t accurate,” Marks said.