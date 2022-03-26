LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — More than a hundred rallygoers attended a pro-Trump event that met outside of the Capitol Saturday afternoon.

The event is a combination of GOUSA and Republicans for National Renewal’s efforts to create an event for those who support MAGA, or “Make America Great Again”.

Several speakers took to the mic, demanding state lawmakers do more to ensure voter integrity, like having more ID requirements and more audits. Some speakers said that Governor Gretchen Whitmer was wrong for COVID-19 restrictions during the height of the pandemic.

“Look at all the data that comes out now it shows how the masking was worse for the kids than the COVID was. We want to get people safe and I understand that, but at the same time give people their freedom,” said attendee Ilona Rugg.

Many also expressed that they miss Donald Trump.

“He loved this country and he loved the people and he supported them despite what people might think about him personally,” said Trump supporter Daniel Lawless.

Following the three-hour-long rally, a “MAGA Mixer” is being held at the Royal Scot Golf and Bowl starting at 6 p.m.

The mixer was initially scheduled at the Lansing Brewing Company, but the event was relocated after online backlash.