LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A program that aims to help veterans find employment after service is receiving a helpful financial boost.

The organization Helmets to Hardhats helps recruit veterans into apprenticeship programs in the construction trades.

Over the past 20 years, the program has connected more than 42,000 veterans with career opportunities.

The program was created by the Center for Military Recruitment, Assessment and Veterans Employment, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, joint labor-management driven entity,

Michigan recently sent a $250,000 grant to the organization, and a meeting was held Friday to determine the best way to use the grant money.

“[I am an] 11-year Army veteran, got out in 2014, and was kind of in that rough patch until I found Helmets to Hardhats. I was bouncing between multiple different construction jobs, and then I got in and started doing a lot better for my family and myself,” said Terry Baker, a member of Helmets to Hardhats.

For more information, you can visit helmetstohardhats.org.