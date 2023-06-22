LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A prom for teenagers ages 14 to 19 in the queer community, and strong allies, is being hosted at the Howell Opera House Friday.

The event, Pride Prom, was put together by Queer Families of Livingston.

Officials with the group said most of the tickets were sold to teenagers. The prom has a masquerade theme that attendees are encouraged, but not required, to follow. Adult chaperones will be at the event.

Queer Families of Livingston was founded last year as a space for non-traditional families in the area.

Members of the group said the Pride Prom event is giving teens and their parents newfound hope that they can be happy in Livingston County.

“The impact that we’re already seeing is kind of like a lightbulb flickering, like ‘Oh, it is OK to be myself here. I do have support here.’ For the teenagers themselves, they’re seeing not just that there’s a Pride Prom event for them, but they’re seeing that fliers for the event are being displayed at local businesses and that the local businesses are sharing this stuff on their platforms,” said Sara Steinhauser, executive director of Queer Families of Livingston.

The Pride Prom, for LGBTQ+ teens and allies ages 14-19, is Friday at 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Howell Opera House. Tickets are $15.