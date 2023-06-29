LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Look for an announcement on Friday that will lay the groundwork for prominent East Lansing Democrat Curtis Hertel, Jr. to run for Michigan’s 7th Congressional district seat.

With current Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin hoping to move up to the U.S. Senate to replace outgoing Democratic Michigan Senator Debbie Stabenow, the 7th congressional district seat is up for grabs.

Former Democratic State Senator Curtis Hertel, Jr. wants to grab it, but first things first.

From a legal standpoint, Hertel cannot be working for the governor as her director of legislative affairs and run for office at the same time, so he will announce he is leaving that post effective this Friday.

That will clear the way for Hertel to commence the heavy lifting of raising enough money to get the Democratic nomination and then hold onto the seat which was the most expensive congressional race in the country last time.

Then in early July, he will make the formal announcement of his candidacy, which also has the blessing of his spouse, Elizabeth Hertel, who runs the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

If Hertel wins this seat in Congress, he would be the second Hertel to serve there. His uncle, Dennis, was there for 12 years.

If Hertel gets the nomination, he will likely be running against a former GOP State Senate colleague, as it looks like Tom Barrett will try to win the seat this time that he lost last time to Slotkin.