LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Energy Event Center in Lansing opened its doors Thanksgiving Day not for a concert or private event but rather for a free meal.

The public event comes several more than two months after the venue’s cabaret license was revoked by the Lansing City Council.

The large room that at times holds concertgoers was instead filled with tables with the young and old sharing a Thanksgiving meal.

“My passion is for people, I’m a people person. Always has been and always will be. This is right here, this is a purpose” said venue owner, Ryan Cabell.

While Cabell lives in Flint, he calls Lansing his second home. That second home has been the site of hardship

In July, 5 people were shot in the Logan Square parking lot, just feet from the event center that was packed with a concert.

The police investigation led city leaders to call for the revocation of the venue’s cabaret license which would keep Cabell from hosting dancing or live entertainment while serving food, alcohol or merchandise.

The Lansing City Council voted to strip the venue of the license in September.

Cabell says he has hosted a few private events but wanted to use his space to help those struggling this holiday.

“When I say I wanted to do something for the community, the less fortunate and the homeless, that’s all that I thought about,” said Cabell.

It’s something that community organizers are thankful for, like Erica Munchbach with L-Town Jubilee.

“Like I am getting goosebumps. I did have someone call me saying “I didn’t have anything to do Thanksgiving” and I said, “I know what we are going to do then,” She said.

“It’s kind of a testament to the fact he cares with the amount of effort he put into the event,” said Shara Trierweiler, moderator for the “Lansing Foodies” Facebook group.

Cabell says well more than a hundred plates were served. As to if he was worried the event would cause issues with city leaders, Cabell say helping others is his main focus.

“That’s all that matters. I’m not going to stop being a good person with a kind heart just because of one trial,” he said.

A City of Lansing spokesperson says officials were aware of the event before Thursday and say they are investigating if it violated any ordinances. If so, they will review their options and will take the appropriate action.