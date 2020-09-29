Propane explosion at South Lansing U-Haul sends father and son to the hospital

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Lansing Fire officials tell 6 News a father and son are recovering in the hospital, after a propane explosion at the U-Haul on S Cedar St. on the city’s south side.

According to the Lansing Fire Department, crews responded to the scene around 4:15 Saturday afternoon.

“They had a RV, large RV that came in to get it’s propane tanks filled and somehow there was some type of propane leak. The tank itself that’s there at the U-Haul that’s still in tact. That actually wasn’t on fire. There was a leak which sparked a flash, and then, which caught the RV on fire. So, mostly the damage of the fire was the RV,” Lansing Fire Marshal Mauricio Barrera said Monday afternoon.

A U-Haul employee and his son were transported by LFD to the hospital. Barrera added, there was also a dog inside the RV at the time of the accident who, unfortunately, was killed.

Barrera said the fire department is working with U-Haul, the state’s occupational health and safety Administration, as well as the propane company to find out exactly what happened.

“We’re doing our investigation to find out exactly what was the cause of the fire. Was it a faulty valve? Was it something that the employee did? We know kind of the origin of the fire. There was an explosion, but they gotta make sure that there’s no criminal part if there is any,” Barrera said.