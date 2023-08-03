LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Unexpected damage has been done at the Capital Area Humane Society.

Workers say vandals destroyed their transport vans, putting the vans out of commission.

CAHS is now working with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department to get to the bottom of the situation.

Both of their vans are being assessed for damage, so they aren’t able to transport animals.

CAHS was getting ready to open Wednesday, when they saw something out of the ordinary.

“One of our contractors actually pointed out to us that there was fuel; there was gasoline in the parking lot that appeared to be coming from one of our vehicles,” said Julia Willson CEO and President of Capital Area Humane Society.

This led them to check their cars for damage, and damage they found.

“The gasoline tank had been bored into with a drill, intentionally damaged. Then as we started to realize what was happening, and investigate further, we realized that both our vehicles had essentially been sabotaged overnight. Both rendered useless; couldn’t be driven, had to be towed off,” said Wilson.

Security cameras caught a dark truck entering the facility around 2:30 a.m. You can see movement for about 15 minutes until it takes off.

They say because of the vandalism, they are at a standstill when it comes to transporting.

“We have specialized vehicles for transporting animals, they took both of them out. We are rendered helpless in transporting and moving animals. We can’t use just any vehicle, it has to be designed with the right ventilation — especially this time of year. And the safety features for transport by state law, and because that is the humane way to transport animals,” Wilson said.

CAHS says they have a transport coming up.

“I’m rooting for them to get at least one of our vehicles back on the road, so we can make that transport. Because it’s really important to those animals waiting for us. They probably won’t get a chance if we don’t show up in two weeks,” Wilson said.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department says the investigation is currently ongoing.

With the vans at a repair shop, CAHS is still waiting to hear the extent of the damage.

people can call the number on the screen with any information they may have.