LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A newly passed house bill now heading to the senate would mean that come tax day a pregnant woman could claim her fetus as a dependent.

If made law, this would only impact state taxes and wouldn’t modify the federal tax standing for dependents.

Under the legislation, a pregnant taxpayer would be able to claim a deduction for a fetus, as long as they are at least 12 weeks pregnant and receiving medical care by the end of the calendar year.