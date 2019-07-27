Proposed bill only allows government flags to be flown over Michigan state buildings

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The proposed bill would prohibit any flags other than state flag, governor’s flag or the U.S. flag from flying over government buildings in Michigan.

The bill was introduced by State Representative Lynn Afendoulis, R– Grand Rapids Twp.

She says that it is inappropriate to display flags supporting social movements on property owned by state government.

“We shouldn’t be playing identity politics with the people’s property,” said Afendoulis.

She also took to Twitter saying that she doesn’t want to see a war between groups about what flags are being flown on people’s buildings. She wasn’t the only one to go to Twitter though.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded by saying “My veto pen is ready.”

The President of the Lansing Association for Human Rights, Zekiye Salman, says when the administration flew the Pride flag last month, it was heavily celebrated in the LGBTQ community.

“Something like waving a pride flag by a state government can demonstrate how welcomed people are or how welcomed the administration is or how the administration is working to make people more welcome,” said Salman.

Salman added that if the flags were taken down, it would send a clear message to the people of Michigan.

“Prohibiting flying flags that support the LGBTQ community while seemingly a small gesture, sets a precedent for the type of the support that the state is able to provide and it removes one of the ways that the state can visibly recognize and demonstrate acceptance and support of the LGBTQ community,” said Salman

The bill is now in the House to be voted on.