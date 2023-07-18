FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — A community is divided on a proposed school policy that would change what can and cannot be displayed on the school district’s property.

The policy, which says it’s “content neutral,” would only allow the state and American flag to be displayed on Fowlerville Community Schools property.

It also leaves room for temporary classroom displays if it’s part of the lesson plan; things related to high school athletics along with banners and flags representing colleges, universities and military branches.

People 6 News interviewed Monday night say they worry the policy may be an effort to restrict representation for some people and make it hard to promote non sport clubs.

Other people say they support the move and see it as keeping politics out of the classroom.

“Well what problem is this actually addressing? Are we really trying to put forth a solution for a problem that doesn’t really exist, because what we are doing is creating a phenomenal amount of gray area,” said Bill Vliek, a teacher at Fowlerville.

“This shouldn’t be a discussion in my opinion. It should just be the American flag; the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning. No more flags, no more politics for our young children,” said Kelsey, a parent who declined to give her last name.

The district’s superintendent Matthew Stuard said in a statement that the policy would apply to any physical and electronic displaying, adding “it strives to ensure these displays are content neutral, align with the district’s educational objectives and supports the approved curriculum and school activities.”

Stuard says teachers can still have posters and other displays supporting their lesson plans or practices like encouraging positive behavior.

Tuesday’s meeting is at the Fowlerville High School auditorium and starts at 7 p.m.