FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) — More than 200 parents, students and teachers of Fowlerville Community Schools shared their thoughts Tuesday night on a proposed policy that limits what can be displayed in classrooms.

People were already lining up outside the doors of the Fowlerville High School auditorium before the Board of Education meeting began at 7 p.m.

For most of the night there was also the line of people waiting to speak on the policy change.

It would allow the state and American flag to be displayed on district property, and leaves room for temporary classroom displays if they’re part of a lesson plan.

It also permits signs, banners and other symbols related to high school athletics and colleges, universities and military branches.

But through pride flags and signs, some in the district say there’s more behind the policy and worry it could send an unwelcome message.

It’s the representation of the LGBTQ community that students like Riley Simmons are scared of losing.

Simmons is an openly gay student and feels the pride flag should be allowed in the classroom.

“I know I’m not alone and I know I don’t want to be up here speaking about my rights as a 15-year-old. But here I am, speaking about something about something that should be granted to me,” Simmons said.

“I have friends who participate in the ski and snowboarding club; I have friends are tech club; I have friends who are on the equestrian team. This proposal would effectively kill these programs,” said Owen Smith, a Fowlerville student.

Through reciting scripture and cheers of their own, other parents and students say they don’t see it that way.

Several parents spoke to the board about how the policy would keep distractions and politics out of the classroom.

“I love all the children in the community. I teach my children to love the kids in the community. I want that to be known but I don’t think this should be an issue or something in the school,” said Nina Aeschliman, a Fowlerville parent who supports the policy.

One student agrees that different symbols and flags could be a distraction in the classroom.

“I believe the American flag here is something that can represent everybody. We don’t need different flags to prove to other people that you fit in somewhere when we have one here for everyone,” said incoming freshman, Jocelyn Bishop.

School districts around the state are considering similar policy changes. It was reviewed in Hartland earlier this year and presented to a school board in Saginaw last year.