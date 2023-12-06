LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — New legislation aims to give sexual abuse survivors in Michigan more time to come forward.

Current law limits the reporting of child sexual abuse claims to those that are reported by the time the victim turns 28. Under the proposed legislation, that age cap for reporting would be raised to 52.

“Our own laws here in Michigan are harboring serial sexual predators, because by the time a person is ready to come forward, the statute of limitations is expired,” said State Rep. Julie Brixie, D – Meridian Twp.

People who say that a youth sports referee sexually assaulted them are leading the way in demanding changes. The said the proposed legislation in Lansing would help other survivors.

Gerald Sutter was recently convicted of criminal sexual conduct with minors. He worked in youth sports for decades. Since then, many other people have come forward to say he assaulted them–but the statute of limitations was up in their cases.

Today, they’re hoping to inspire change with the “Justice for Survivors” package.

Cory Rens has said that when he was 7, referee Sutter began sexually abusing him. “He had numerous, multiple complaints against him,” Rens said. “He had several nicknames. And it was swept under the rug when I brought it to the attention of law enforcement.”

Rens said he had tried to tell people what was going on, but that no one had believed him. And when he was older, he spoke out again–but the statute of limitations was up. “It’s okay to take a child’s innocence. And then, when a child gets to a certain age, he has no voice?” Rens said. “It’s not right.”

Cory Rens and Shawn Sutherlin are survivors of Gerald Sutter’s child sexual abuse, but were told their ages exceeded the statute of limitations for reporting the crime (WLNS)

In addition to extending the state’s civil statute of limitations from age 28 to age 52, The “Justice for Survivors” package of bills would also establish a two-year revival window for those whose statute of limitations has expired. It would also eliminate the statute of limitations for a civil case if there is a criminal conviction against the accused, and extend from three years to seven years the civil statute from the time the victim “discovers,” or recognizes the crime as abuse.

Another element of the package is to remove governmental immunity when a case of criminal sexual conduct happens in educational settings. “With these series they choose occupations that allow them to have close proximity with their victims,” Rep. Brixie said. “And someone who is a pedophile is not doing it one time. They’re doing it over, and over, and over again.”

Shawn Sutherlin says he is a survivor of Sutter’s abuse. “It was incredibly disappointing to know that something I endured truly didn’t matter at the end of the day,” Sutherlin said. “Sharing my story, sure. It provided some freedom, lifted a little weight. But then that was met with extreme disappointment that what happened to me, in the eyes of justice, didn’t matter. And that was absolutely heartbreaking.”