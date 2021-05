LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two bills introduced in Lansing would limit how much cough syrup you can buy in an effort to crackdown on the creation of methamphetamines.

Some cough medications can be used to manufacture meth, which is why there are limits on how much you can buy per day and per month.

The proposed laws would limit, Michiganders to 3.6 grams of cough medicine a day, or 7.2 grams a month. The yearly cap is 61.2 grams.

That is 60% less than the current cap.