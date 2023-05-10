LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Last week, advocates gathered at the Capitol to show support for ending child marriage in Michigan.

On Wednesday, the bills received a hearing in the House Judiciary Committee.

Democratic State Sen. Sarah Anthony and Rep. Kara Hope have proposed bills to change child marriage laws in each of the last three legislative sessions. None of them have come up for a vote.

During Wednesday’s hearing, survivors and advocates had the opportunity to speak to the committee about the effects of child marriage on one’s physical, emotional and educational growth.

Some shared their personal experiences, and pleaded with the board to make the minimum age of marriage 18, with no exceptions. .

“The current loopholes in the marriage age law are extremely dangerous here in Michigan, we’re hoping we can pass the pending bill package and close those loopholes. Parental consent for those 16 and 17-year-olds is nothing more than a signature on a marriage license application. We at Unchained have worked with girls who have showed up at the clerk’s office sobbing openly and begging for help,” said Fraidy Reiss, founder and executive director for Unchained at Last, an advocacy group for survivors of child marriage.

The woman who spoke today say outlawing child marriage is the right thing to do and will help keep children safe.

The committee will discuss the bills in their entirety next week.