CONWAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – The site of a proposed solar power plant is causing a stir near Fowlerville.

Conway Township is slated for the plant and is holding its first public hearing about changing solar energy ordinances.

A director with Chicago-based Ranger Power says there are no permits just yet for this plant but they are closely watching Monday night’s public hearing.

Project leaders say the land for the plant has been would be leased out from already interested area farmers. The proposed site spans 1,500 acres near north Fowlerville road and Mohrle Road. If plans move forward, developers expect to provide tax revenue and power to nearby communities.

“The reason why this location is well suited for solar development is proximity to large load centers. So in this case, serving Lansing and Flint area. Headland Solar will produce power for roughly 30,000 homes without creating greenhouse gasses,” said Ranger Power Development Manager Drew Vielbig.

This isn’t the only solar farm project in mid-Michigan. Granger Waste Service is also interested in expanding its renewable energy service with a proposed solar project near Locke Township.