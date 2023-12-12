LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) —In Ingham County, commissioners are considering a new study that will look for evidence of unconscious bias among county judges.

Statewide, black residents make up 15% of the state population, but 37% of the jail population.

And county officials are looking at a bias study to see if judges are a part of the problem.

The new study would be done by a third party, and it would look at decisions coming out of the Ingham County Court to compare the convictions with county demographic data.

Supporters of the study say it will help to uncover bias that may exist in the Ingham County Court system-, and help with community transparency.

“Ideally, our jail population should look very much like our non-jail population in terms of demographics,” said County Commissioner Todd Tennis. “This proposal just focuses strictly on the criminal justice system to make sure we don’t have any implicit bias in that system that is contributing to this effect.”

County Commissioner Tennis says the new study would also put some additional pressure on judges.

He explains that when someone knows they are being watched, that already starts to influence their decision-making.

“My hope is where the real action will take place is self-monitoring and self-awareness,” Tennis said. “Because a lot of us make these little microaggressions every day that we are completely clueless about until we are made aware of it and that’s the only time they can change.”

But other commissioners, like Monica Shafer, say that influencing the court’s decision is exactly what she wants to avoid.

“Should we be doing this when you have a separation of the judicial system,” Shafer said. “We have to have that separation, we can’t have any potential thoughts of people thinking that we are trying to manipulate any output by hiring this third party… we just need the law”

Shafer went on to explain that she thinks a study like this should be done at some level, but she doesn’t think the county is the right place to do it.

“We have to trust our judicial branch and our prosecutor, they are elected officials we have to trust that they are going to do the best job that they are going to do, whether we agree or disagree, we handle the administration, they handle the implementation of the law and how they are going to do it. and we have to trust that,” Shafer said.

Despite the concerns that were brought up, this initiative has support from a majority of the other commissioners, and it is expected to pass.

It might take a while to get the results from the study but as the commissioner explained, we could start to see an impact from the added monitoring right away.