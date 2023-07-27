A fatal shooting took place near Martin Luther King., Jr. and Jolly in Lansing April 7.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has denied for prosecution the case of a fatal shooting that happened April 7 at a Lansing apartment building, Ingham County Prosecutor John J. Dewane said Thursday.

The April 7 shooting of Camrun Thornton, near South Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. and Jolly Rd., was an act of self-defense, the prosecutor’s office has determined after review.

“The person who caused Mr. Thornton’s death was acting in defense of self and others, and as such the shooting and death are not criminal in nature,” said Dewane.

The person who killed Thornton was on parole with the state of Michigan, and has since then returned to prison on a parole violation, said Dewane.

The prosecutor’s office intends to notify the Michigan Department of Corrections of its findings in the case, Dewane said.

“While a parolee could have violated the terms of their services even committing an act of self-defense, we do believe the MDOC and its parole board should have this information available for assessment,” said Dewane.

Lansing Police Department conducted the investigation.

“We express our condolences to the surviving family of Mr. Thornton and understand that they are grieving this loss,” Dewane said.