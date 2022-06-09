GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids nine weeks ago will be charged with second-degree murder.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced Thursday that his office had filed the charge against Officer Chris Schurr.

Becker said Schurr had turned himself in. Online records showed he was in the Calhoun County Jail. Arraignment was scheduled for Friday, though Becker didn’t know exactly what time.

A file image of Officer Chris Schurr. (Courtesy GRPD/Facebook)

Becker made his decision public during a news conference at Michigan State Police Sixth District Headquarters in Walker. He said he told the Grand Rapids Police Department chief about it Wednesday.

Becker said he spoke with the Lyoya family just before the press conference and sent them a letter, written in their native Swahili, about his decision.

“They said, thank you. It was a very brief phone call,” he said.

He thanked the Lyoya family for “their tremendous patience and understanding as this process has developed.”

He spoke of the “emotions they must be going through. I deeply appreciate what they’ve done…their calls for peace and calm.”

Becker said the charges were not meant as a message to police.

“I’m never big on sending messages with charges,” he said. “I’m not thinking that Kent County officers or any police officers in general thought they had a license to do something like this.”

He said his office also considered a lesser manslaughter charge, which a jury could consider.

“I wouldn’t charge if I didn’t think I could prove it,” he said.

The prosecutor said he did not file a separate felony firearms charge, as is common, because a 1991 court ruling doesn’t allow it against officers using a gun in the line of duty.

Becker said that now that he’s filed charges, he wasn’t able to provide many details.

“I can’t get into the facts, the circumstances,” he said. “This case needs to be tried in a court of law, and not in the public.”

LYOYA ATTORNEYS PRAISE CHARGE

Sitting next to Lyoya’s father during a news conference in Detroit after Becker’s decision was released, Lyoya family attorney Ven Johnson praised the decision to charge Schurr.

“I hope (Becker) and anybody would understand the past two months has felt like an eternity to the Lyoya family,” Johnson said. “We don’t mean any disrespect about how long it took, but when your son is shot in the back of the head by a police officer in the line of duty… to the family it felt like forever.”

He also acknowledged the charge is not a guarantee of a conviction. That decision will be up to a Kent County jury. Johnson said there was a “long road ahead” before there was justice.

An undated photo of Patrick Lyoya courtesy family.

Appearing at the Detroit news conference via video call, famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is also representing the Lyoya family, called the charges “more than appropriate.”

He said the charge shows that what Schurr did “is wrong. It is wrong.”

Lyoya’s father Peter Lyoya thanked the prosecutor and those who have supported his family.

“My heart was really broken in these last two months because a lot of things were said. I wasn’t quite sure of the truth in my head, and I was thinking there was maybe no justice in America,” Peter Lyoya said. “Patrick is not coming back. We are not going to see him again. And to say that the police officer will be charged, that brings a little bit of consolation to our family.”

The Lyoya family and attorneys respond to the announcement from Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker that the officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids will be charged with second-degree murder on June 9, 2022.

The shooting happened April 4. Video released by GRPD shows that Officer Chris Schurr pulled Lyoya over, Lyoya ran away and there was a struggle that included Lyoya grabbing Schurr’s Taser. Schurr, who was on top of Lyoya trying to hold him down, shot Lyoya in the back of the head.

The shooting was caught on home surveillance camera and recorded by a bystander on a cellphone. Part of the scuffle between Schurr and Lyoya was recorded by Schurr’s body camera, but that camera turned off midway through the altercation.

Johnson, the family’s attorney, questioned whether that was an accident. He was skeptical that the three seconds of pressure necessary to turn the camera off could have been unintentional.

MSP investigated the shooting, which is standard protocol. Becker got the bulk of MSP’s investigation weeks ago but had to wait several more weeks to get additional forensic reports from the manufacturer of the officer’s body camera and Taser. On May 18, the prosecutor said he was seeking additional “expert guidance” on the case but didn’t explain exactly what guidance he needed.

During his news conference, Becker said he had consulted use of force experts.

Grand Rapids city leaders, including Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, City Manager Mark Washington, Oversight and Public Accountability Director Brandon Davis and GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom will hold a news conference at 5:30 p.m. to react to the prosecutor’s decision and discuss what will happen next at the city level.

The MSP investigation was separate from an internal GRPD investigation. Chief Winstrom has said he would not make any decisions about Schurr’s employment until the state police investigation was finished. Schurr has been off the job on paid administrative leave.

Lyoya, 26, was a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo who came to the U.S. several years ago. He had two children.