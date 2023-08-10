LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — There are still trials to be held in Michigan stemming from the 2020 plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her public health measures.

In the trial of the three remaining defendants, prosecutors want the judge to block claims of FBI entrapment.

Claims of entrapment by the FBI and its informants were prominent in other early trails of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

6 News media partner MLive reports Assistant Attorney General John Pallas filed a motion on Tuesday asking the court to block that defense in the upcoming trial of Eric Molitor and twin brothers Michael and William Null.

Pallas argues the defense has not made any formal claims of entrapment or asked for an entrapment hearing.

Eleven other men have already been tried in the plot.

Four pleaded guilty, five were convicted by juries and two were acquitted.