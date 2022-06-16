LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a cost that just keeps rising. Experts in Michigan who’ve been in the gas business for decades say they have never seen anything like this. They call it a perfect storm.

“When you have the pandemic, what’s been going on over in Ukraine, the fact is supplies are low because a lot of refining was shut down for a significant period of time. This is really a supply and demand issue,” said President of the Michigan Petroleum Association, Mark Griffin.

As we all cope with the high price of gas at the pumps, the state is working to make sure you get every drop that you pay for.

Thursday, officials were out in Williamston testing gas quality and portions at the pumps. It’s part of a state-wide effort to test gas stations like this every day.

“If they are paying a premium price they are getting premium gasoline and also that there is no impurities in it that is good clean fuel,” said Director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture, Gary McDowell.

Experts say here in Michigan the state has a 95% compliance rate at the pump, and while they are there inspecting the gas they also opened up the system, checking for attempts of credit card theft. They show up as devices like these that copy your credit card numbers.

“They are still occasionally discovering one. The number is going down. I think a lot of it is because our program is making awareness and working with our gas stations, and convenient stores,” said McDowell.

With prices about five dollars a gallon, they say there are things you can do yourself to save some cash at the pump. This includes keeping your engine tuned, avoid aggressive driving and when you do fill up do it on certain days.

“Typically the price of fuel is cheaper on a Monday or a Tuesday, then it is on a Thursday or Friday,” said Griffin.

But when will the price at the pump go down?

“We expect it to go down in the fall, but there is no guarantee on that. It’s really difficult to say,” said Griffin.

Experts also say when you do go fill up, remember to be kind to station owners. They don’t determine prices, and like everyone else, their pockets are taking a hit as well.