LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Healthcare workers being attacked–statistics show it’s an issue that’s only been increasing in recent years.

It’s why Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was at Sparrow Hospital today, finalizing laws that are meant to increase safety.

According to the U.S. Dept. of Labor and Statistics, workers in the health care field are five times more likely to experience violence in the workplace.

“…Grabbed her by the arm with her fingernails, scratched her down her arm, and said, ‘If you hurt my brother, I will come after your family.’ And, I mean, it was terrifying,” said Gwendolyn Tahvonen.

Tahvonen is a Registered Nurse at E.W. Sparrow Hospital. “All of us have had times where we’ve been physically attacked or threatened by patients,” she said.

Gwendolyn Tahvonen, RN

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Dr. Denny Martin, president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital

Margaret Dimond, regional president of U-M Health

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs the bills.

Whitmer signed two bills into law today that will increase fines for those who assault healthcare professionals who are at work. The new laws double the fines for assault, from the previous $500 to the current $1,000.

“You cannot go into these types of places and make threats and assault people. It’s unacceptable, and we just made it more costly for people if they do that,” Whitmer said.

The increased fines do not apply for patients who are receiving care from the victim.

Hospital officials said the new laws put frontline health care workers in the same category as police officers, firefighters and other first responders.

“This legislation really sends a message that the state supports us in health care, and hopefully brings a lot of people back into the health care workforce,” said Dr. Denny Martin, President of E.W. Sparrow Hospital.

The senior directors of public safety at Sparrow said that 72% of all violence in any workplace occurs in a healthcare setting.

The new law will require hospitals to put up signs, warning people about the new penalties.