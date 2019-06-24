Protecting your home from mosquitoes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– With high temperatures and lots of rain, the experts say it’s a great time to be a mosquito.

“They couldn’t ask for a better environment,” Mosquito Squad president Michael Hoover says. “It’s cloudy, it’s been damp, the wetness, the rain continuing. They’re just continuing to lay their eggs and lay their eggs, and multiply and multiply it over.”

And those eggs will hatch faster as it gets hotter, allowing the circle of life to move quickly. Companies like Mosquito Squad are doing their best to stop the bugs before and after they hatch, with high-powered sprays and special pellets that kill mosquito eggs.

They say one of the best things you can do to protect your home is watching out for water, and not just big sources like the Grand River. Even puddles in old flower pots, toys or tarps that seem tiny and harmless can be a breeding ground for a new batch of mosquitoes.

The key is to keep things as dry as possible.

“Make sure they check their gutters and they’re clear, it doesn’t have standing water,” Hoover says. “Check around their property, if they have toys out they need to tip those over. If there’s tarps or garbage bags out and it’s holding water, that’s a perfect opportunity for a mosquito to lay their eggs.”